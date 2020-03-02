In your Feb. 16 edition there was a column by Brian Parr – a fitness expert on the importance of not eating too much Valentine’s chocolate and also fitness and exercise as a part of a healthy routine.
I am not 82 years old and had polio as a child, and fortunately only ended up with a loss of muscle mass in my right leg.
At around the age of 11 my father taught me how to build muscle correctly by lifting weights. As a result his help aided me in not having to use a crutch daily just to be able to walk around safely.
So my point is: Whatever your physical condition is, muscles must be exercised regularly. I still lift weights, do squats, sit ups, push ups etc. and on alternate days ride a bike for cardio workouts.
I am living proof that a healthy diet coupled with muscle building and cardio workouts will make your life happier and healthier no matter how long you live.
I also know that the older you get without living under the above rules, the harder it is to begin such a routine, But once you learn and practice a healthful routine, it also becomes very hard to stop.
Good luck!
Mary Caldwell
Aiken