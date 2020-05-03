The debate is raging over whether to open states and cities as the coronavirus outbreak lingers. One side is adamant that governors are opening too soon and the outbreak will flare up anew causing many unnecessary deaths. The other side is chanting about violating constitutional freedoms and the looming economic catastrophe if we don’t lift the quarantine mandates.
Both sides are right, but the choice is not really between “open now or stay closed.” Avik Roy, president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, along with some colleagues, has written an excellent essay titled: "A New Strategy for Bringing People Back to Work During COVID-19." In the essay he notes that 78% of the coronavirus deaths are occurring among those older than age 65, and the vast majority of all deaths are happening in people with underlying medical conditions.
Among other recommendations, Mr. Roy suggests we open states and cities (perhaps keeping closed cities such as New York that have been ravaged by the outbreak) for most people while continuing to observe social distancing but also strongly encouraging or requiring that those over age 65 and those with compromised immune systems continue to quarantine. Since less than four-tenths of 1% of coronavirus deaths have occurred in those under age 15, he argues that schools should open but students who live with aged grandparents or those with immune issues should continue to quarantine while being schooled online.
The economic impacts of coronavirus shutdowns are staggering, falling disproportionately on minorities and those with lower pay who have lost jobs. The resulting angst is increasing rates of alcoholism, domestic violence and suicide. And the trillions being spent by the government will fall squarely on the shoulders of our children and grandchildren. This pandemic could go on for years. The impacts of not implementing Mr. Roy’s recommendations will far outweigh the benefits of widespread quarantines or indiscriminately opening the economy.
Paul Anderson
Aiken