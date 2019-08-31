If the name Jeffrey Epstein doesn't ring a bell with you, it is simply because our controlled news media has deliberately down played him. Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted pedophile who has been accused of molesting and raping hundreds of teenage girls some as young as 13 in Palm Beach, Florida. He received 13 months in the county jail where he was allowed to leave each morning and return each evening to spend the night. This deal granted immunity to any political co-conspirators. Federal prosecutors agreed also to keep this secret from the Epstein victims, which broke the law.
Epstein had homes in Palm Beach, New York City, New Mexico, as well as an island, "Little Saint James" where he held the children as sex slaves and pimped them out to the elite. He had a 727 Boeing jet called the "Lolita Express."
He was re-arrested recently.
The authorities raided his Manhattan mansion and found a trove of nude photographs depicting underage girls. Before he was able to testify, would you believe he committed suicide while on suicide watch? What a coincidence, the two guards that were supposed to be watching him, fell a sleep and the cameras failed to operate.
If the truth be known, I think Epstein was an agent of influence for the Israeli government. His job was to collect blackmail information on the elite to keep them in line.
Andy Windham
Wagener