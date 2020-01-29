Here we go again.
Depending on your source, roughly 60% of the billionaires living in the U.S. made their own fortunes. Another chunk inherited their fortunes but built more wealth on top of that. Regardless of how their wealth was acquired, these people do in fact create jobs through their investments. It's one of the features of this thing called capitalism. Now, there are websites that try to debunk the "myth" of the self-made wealthy. Too bad for them the evidence says otherwise.
I'm convinced those who foster envy and jealousy of the wealthy to raise their taxes are violating the Ninth and 10th Commandments. Telling people the wealthy are greedy, their money is ill-gained, they don't create jobs and they don't care about the poor is bearing false witness to create envy. Telling people we should get even with them by taxing the heck out of them satisfies their envy (and gets politicians elected). This is what the left in general, the mainstream media and Democratic politicians in particular have been telling voters for decades.
However, there's one little problem with their "tax the rich" schemes – they don't work. If you were walking on railroad tracks and saw a train coming, you'd jump off the tracks so you wouldn't get hit. Well, when the wealthy see a freight train of taxes headed their way, they take action to preserve their wealth. This is not greed. Anyone who pays taxes can take advantage of the existing tax structure to legally protect what they own. Rest assured any "tax the rich" laws written by Democrats will ensure their own wealth remains intact.
Perhaps in another letter I'll address the issue of why government programs for the poor are immoral if they keep the poor living in poverty.
Richard Rustad
Aiken