Just where are the men of this country? Some are wearing blue and guarding our streets and homes. Others are in the armed forces guarding the nation. The balance are fathers taking care of their families and raising our futures.
Half of this country is lead by a 80-year-old Jezebel Democrat. The other half is lead by a 74-year-old braggart who can't help himself, yet has done a good job in spite of himself. Both claim to be Christians but neither have enough evidence of that to blow the dust off their unread bibles.
Trump says he is so good that he doesn't have any reason to ask God's forgiveness. That's a dead give away that he doesn't know God.
On the other hand Nancy supports taking the lives of unborn children and allowing men to marry men.
Neither come close to being a Christian unless its a secret between them and God.
I can't understand why someone doesn't grab Trump by his shirt collar and teach him about God? Cowards I guess.
Anyway Nancy Pelosi has all Democratic males buying their clothes at Victoria's Secret and God sends a pandemic on the world to get our attention.
He got mine. I'm 74. But that is only the beginning of the coming sorrows. The world's not going to end, but this age will. The savior is coming, angry, and ready to reign.
David Ackerson
Aiken