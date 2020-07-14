The time has come to start holding elected officials criminally accountable for their reckless actions. In Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkin prohibited police from carrying out their duties in the so-called “CHOP” district, referring to the unlawful activities there as a “summer of love.”
Two teenagers were shot and killed before she let the police do their jobs.
New York City has seen a doubling of violent crime (including the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old baby) due to Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s direction to defund the police, let hardened criminals out of jail early, letting those accused of serious crimes go free without bail and not allowing police to break up violent riots and demonstrations. Other cities like Chicago are seeing record shootings and deaths due to similar soft-on-crime policies. Throughout the nation, criminals have been emboldened by others literally getting away with murder, resulting in more crime.
Our usual approach to holding elected officials accountable is to “throw the bums” out at the ballot box. This is different. It was clear to regular people and law enforcement that such actions would result in unnecessary deaths, and they warned these officials before they carried out their actions.
Similar, past actions also resulted in unwarranted deaths so that these officials are without excuse. Throughout the nation there are criminal statutes governing reckless endangerment, defined as “a crime consisting of acts that create a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another person.” It could not be more apparent that acts of elected officials such as those cited have created a near certain risk of serious physical harm. Numerous elected officials need to be charged with reckless endangerment.
The threat of not being reelected will not stop elected officials from endangering those they are charged to protect. Only when they know that they will face criminal charges will elected officials stop putting us at risk. It is time for attorneys general to begin charging elected officials for their criminal activities.
Paul Anderson
Aiken