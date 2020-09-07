There is much political discussion from both ideologies about free or affordable college education. Reading different editorials and opinion pieces, I am amazed at the lack of discussion on grade school education. Why do proponents of free and/or affordable college education continue to set back the people who are totally unqualified for any college only because the system has subjected them to such poor basic education? There was a saying that it is terrible to waste a brain but it has become a constant in too many communities.
The horrendous lack of reading skills is a certain factor in failure. How does a poor or non reader even fill out an application? You set them up for more failure, more debasement and more frustration and keep them down. It seems that you would start with the roof to build a house.
I pray and work for the programs that stress the "Three R's" so success may be more than a blathering pie in the sky fantasy by people who were able to go to college and have no clue about a bad situation. There are many fine people working on reading skills with children, especially those who have no reading in their home or are homeless as too many children in Aiken are. Let's get with those positive workers and cut the empty verbiage.
Yes, college should not be the money pit that it is but how about a dose of reality to other factors that keep a college education unattainable. Please, let's get together to stop the brain drain. Volunteer with the programs that are underfunded and working so hard without discussion or publicity seeking, so the marginalized can stop saying: "what you do speaks so loudly, that I cannot hear what you say."
Sheila Wagner
Aiken