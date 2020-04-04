Being a Catholic for Christ it’s strange and disheartening to think there may be no Easter services due to the coronavirus. Still it is quite sensible and I understand the need to do so. People’s lives are far more important than the economy and the desire to remain in office.
The statements being made by politicians, not medical professionals, that churches be packed on Easter Sunday as the cases of the virus are increasing is outrageously ludicrous and irresponsible.
Not having Easter services, though heartbreaking, is not all about dressing up.
Christ is not confined to a building but is always invited into the hearts of people. It’s not about pageantry but what Christ calls us to be. He calls us to be respectful toward others. It is not about the showing of wealth and power but for the worship of God; Christ’s sacrifice and love for humanity.
If we are not able to go to the Lord on Easter Sunday, then maybe the Lord will return and come to us throughout the world. The Lord is watching humanity. He is watching those who follow his love and those who stand with wickedness, hate and destruction of people’s lives being done in his name.
To my fellow Catholics at St. Mary’s those I know by name, by face and those I do not know either way, may you all be graced with the Lord’s love and blessed with good health during this crisis. Be safe, stay well and be respectful in the Lord’s name.
May Christ be with you.
Chandler S. Vincent
Aiken