The Aiken City Council should immediately rescind the mask mandate, and Gov. McMaster should remove all restrictions on businesses and citizens. Aiken County has had 14 deaths as of this writing in a population of around 170,000. Think about it – only 14 deaths in a population of 170,000 over several months during a worldwide pandemic. Nationally, the evidence is clear that we are over the worst. The death rate is dropping dramatically. I'm not the one saying this – it's the CDC.
Yes, there are several caveats about the data, but look at the total "All Deaths Involving COVID-19." This number is much lower than what the mainstream media is reporting. You can probably guess why: politics and the November election. It is clear from news stories nationwide that mask-wearing has devolved from an effort to "flatten the curve" to one of freedom vs. tyranny. Put another way, it's Republican vs. Democrat.
Not only is the local mask mandate ill-advised based on the data, but what about the exemptions? City Council made exemptions for medical conditions and religious objections. When a local busybody calls the police and reports me for not wearing a mask, how will the officer respond when I tell him I have a respiratory condition? (Which I do.) Do I have to prove I qualify for the exemption, or is he going to take my word on faith? If I must have proof, is it a note from my doctor or a license issued by the City Council? Did the City Council come up with a list of "approved" respiratory conditions? What about "approved" faiths? Overall, I think City Council made an error in judgment on so many levels. The only way to correct it is to drop the mask mandate – now.
Richard Rustad
Aiken