I recently was admitted to Aiken Regional Medical Centers for two cardiac procedures and I could not have been more pleased with the treatment and care I received.
Every member of the hospital staff from the emergency room to the floor staff were absolutely great. They were extremely friendly and knowledgeable throughout my course of treatment and care.
Dr. Greg Eaves and his cardiac team are the best. They thoroughly explained everything they were doing and going to do before I ever had a chance to ask. Aiken residents are truly blessed to have Dr. Eaves, his team, and the staff at Aiken Regional to render care when needed.
Ted Eno
Aiken