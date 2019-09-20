Many times over the past four years as I read of the changes and improvements in the Aiken County School District, especially the much needed infrastructure improvements, I thought I really ought to write a letter to Dr. Alford, the school board and the Aiken Standard to commend Dr. Alford. I’m sorry I hadn’t yet gotten around to doing so before the events of the past week.
I watched with amazement and appreciation as the superintendent and his staff (particularly the staff managing the construction of new school buildings and the renovation of existing buildings) bring projects to completion on time and within budget. This alone is a huge achievement as anyone who has ever built a new home knows.
In addition, under Dr. Alford’s leadership I’ve noted significant achievements in raising standardized testing scores, establishing appropriate disciplinary policies, supporting teaching staff and every other measure of an innovative school district focused on quality education, the well-being of children and appreciation of teaching staff. Aiken County was on its way to becoming a school district of excellence in South Carolina.
Sadly, it seems that six of our elected school board are unable to put the significant improvements in the education of our children and the infrastructure above apparent personal vendettas or perhaps pervasive racist attitudes.
Furthermore, information in the Sept. 12 Aiken Standard leads one to conclude there very well may have been a deliberate effort by at least one school board member and a former employee to incite the superintendent’s anger and surreptitiously record the incident in order to force his resignation. If true, this is appalling, unethical and perhaps illegal.
As a citizen of Aiken County I don’t think we should stand by and allow this travesty to occur. Personally, I would like to see the board rescind its acceptance of Dr. Alford’s resignation and ask him to return to his position as district superintendent. He is an extremely dedicated, hardworking, competent and capable leader who will be nearly impossible to replace.
Julie Patefield Halvorsen
Aiken