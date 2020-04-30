After reading day after day of negative attention on the downtown struggling businesses, maybe it is time for readers to hear something positive.
For many weeks, our “Little Engine that Could” is the “Little Engine that Did.” Our wonderful, loyal, hardworking staff, has done the impossible. We have taken safety precautions very seriously. We are considered an essential business and therefore, remained open every single day.
Our staff has worked hard to keep our community uplifted and made it possible for many to continue with projects, contracting jobs, providing refrigeration, laundry appliances, gardening needs and all deliveries have been taken care of in a timely manner.
We have investigated outside sources for toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, face masks and many other necessary items during this horrible crisis.
All hands have been on deck willing and ready to serve the needs of our customers. It has not been easy, but we have felt it our civic duty to serve our community. We will continue to do so because we are patriots.
Our downtown anchor business will be 61 years old in July. You can rest assured that we will continue to be of strength to our fellow business owners as long as we are able. Our fellow businesses will come back to be as successful as they have always been, because they have provided wonderful and personalized services to Aiken.
Service is the main thing that separates us from the big box stores.
Keep your heads up, historic downtown Aiken – the best is yet to come.
Thanks to all of you who shop local and small. We appreciate your continued support.
Lyanne Franklin Haislip
True Value Hardware and Appliances