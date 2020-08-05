National Democrats are raging in an effort to blame President Trump for all things COVID-19 because they want to shift blame for their failures in blue states, as well as distract voters from the ongoing rioting in America’s big cities run by Democratic politicians in their campaign to defeat Trump in November.
I have participated in a number of White House briefings where it Is repeatedly emphasized the pandemic battle is "Locally Executed, State Managed and Federally Resourced." Instead of top-down, one-size-fits-all, command and control from Washington, President Trump has practiced federalism as our nation's founders intended by putting state’s in charge.
Trump haters don't want you to remember that at the outset of the pandemic how fast ventilators were produced, face masks were acquired and hospital ships were quickly dispatched to New York City and Los Angeles. He ordered the federal bureaucracy to get off its butt, cut red tape, suspend unnecessary regulations and swiftly get critical resources to the states. It has been the responsibility of each state to manage the pandemic response that best suits their states unique circumstances. Some states have been better in their response than others and governors of the failing states and national Democrats are eager to place their failures on the president.
Don't buy into their deflection game. It's raw, election politics.
In my view, President Trump's managerial approach has been outstanding. As a smart, capable businessman (as opposed to lifelong politicians), he moved fast to engage private sector partners in producing and delivering the resources states needed. Was everything perfect? No. Battling an unpredictable and unknown enemy is never elegant – ask anyone with military combat experience. One has to be nimble and adapt to changing circumstances as President Trump has demonstrated.
Ask yourself – how would Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden perform in similar in circumstances? I shudder to think.
Rep. Bill Taylor
R-Aiken County