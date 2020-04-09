Much of our wonderful Aiken community is composed of retirees who are not substantially impacted by a loss of wages due to the virus shut down. We are therefore fortunate enough to have a stream of income that is not tied to a loss or suspension of employment. My wife and I have discussed this and have decided to donate a portion of our stimulus checks.
We would like to challenge our community to think about the need and donate some portion of their stimulus checks to our local food banks, shelters and disaster relief organizations.
We are blessed to call Aiken our home and know we will recover from this disease.
Robert Delcastilho
Aiken