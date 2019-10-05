At the beginning of the month, the school board called a special meeting. The board went into executive session and the result was the acceptance of Dr. Alford’s resignation. Three board members resigned as a result of the actions taken. At a time when the school district should be focused on laying down the foundation and setting goals to give students and staff the very best we have to give, instead they are scrambling. Weeks later, we are still searching for answers to questions about ethics and transparency.
Leadership and education are important to me. Our public education system is the very strength of our community, but it takes leadership to build that strength. Without question, Dr. Sean Alford showed the leadership and vision to build up our public education into something we can all be proud of here in Aiken County. In his absence and with the resignation of several board members, will the current board take us backward?
As a Sierra Club member, I want to see the kind of leadership that will support new ideas focused on building students into bright, strong and service oriented leaders. We must support a curriculum that will not shy away from moral questions of the past so we do not repeat our mistakes in the future. With challenges like the climate crisis, immigration, economic inequality and gun violence, we must face these challenges head on. To meet these challenges, we must model the leadership we want to see in the future.
Christopher Hall
Aiken