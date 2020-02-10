Our nation could save itself a lot of pain and agony simply by returning to George Washington's farewell address. Almost every problem America has faced and is facing is the direct result of forsaking the principles laid out for us in this remarkable address.
If all we do is regurgitate the mainstream news, we are dumber than two-day-old dirt. My friends, use discernment. Question everything.
Our first president warned us against putting our faith in political parties, all of them. Which reminds me of the old joke about, "How do you know when a politician is lying? The answer is, when his lips are moving."
Thomas Jefferson said to not put your faith in men, but bind them down by the chains of the Constitution. He went on to say, of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism, who should labor to subvert the great pillars of human happiness. Patriotism means to stand by the country, not the man. I love my country, but I distrust my government.
He went on to warn us against debt. We now owe over $19 trillion. All of it is simply paper with green ink on it. My friends, this cannot be paid off. We will see hyperinflation in the near future.
He goes on to warn us against foreign entanglements. One of the current problems is a direct cause and effect of meddling in another country's business. Nowhere is foreign aid authorized in the Constitution. Foreign aid is a method used by our politicians to bribe other nations. Former Vice President Joe Biden tried to shake down the president of Ukraine by getting his son a job. President Trump tried to shake down the same guy to oppose Biden.
We are following the same path that led to the destruction of the Roman Empire.
Andy Windham
Wagener