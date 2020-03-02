Last Saturday when I was putting my laundry basket in the trunk of my car, I noticed my tag did not have the January 2021 tag label and registration.
On Monday, I made calls to get a new one for I never received it from the call I made, I learned I had to go to the DMV which would be easier than going online as I’m not technologically inclined.
I had mailed my payment but it had never been received. This put me on edge and added to my stress.
The idea of going to the DMV didn’t help either. I was not looking forward to the long lines.
I got there on a Monday morning and was amazed at the change. A fellow customer was kind and explained what I needed to do to get my registration sticker. I had not been sitting down for long when my number was called.
I told the woman behind the country how organized everything was and whoever came up with the change needed a large raise for I had dreaded coming to the DMV.
On my way home, I remembered how I used to feel sorry for those who worked there for having to hear all the negative comments and had to whisper “DMV” when asked where they worked.
I truly appreciate the clerk who waited on me for her kindness and helpfulness as she was very pleasant. Though she was at counter No. 1, she was surely a 10.
With all my personal stress, that visit to the DMV was a pleasant one and lifted my spirits.
Being a Catholic for Christ I must admit that on the way there I did say a special prayer.
Chandler Vincent
Aiken