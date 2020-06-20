ASLetter

We all know by his articles and letters to the editor that Mr. DiStefano is anti-Trump and anti-GOP. We get that.

But in a recent article in the Aiken Standard he has gone from the ridiculous to the absurd.

When discussing one's politics he states "You can almost tell a person's politics by whether he or she is wearing a mask in public or not – Democrats wear masks, Republicans don't."

It would be interesting to take a poll outside a Publix.

So when it comes to being divisive, Mr. DiStefano needs to look in a mirror.

Barry Sroka

Aikin

