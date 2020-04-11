The letter from Anthony DiStefano is appropriately titled “Two Sides to Every Story.” However, he fails to tell the real other side. Most of his articles leave out critical information or distort elements. He is correct that Mark Thiessen only presents the Republican side, but Mr. DiStefano does not fairly present the Democrat side. For example, he fails to mention that Speaker Pelosi was on vacation while members of the Senate worked many hours over the weekend to develop a truly bipartisan emergency aid bill to the House. She is the reason the bill was delayed for at least a week. Her insistence that items that had nothing to do with emergency aid be included in the bill led to further negotiation and delay. She insisted that money go to the Kennedy Center which immediately laid off its employees after receiving the money. She also wanted changes to election procedures, a green deal, help for postal pensions, lobby restrictions and many others. These additions are worth discussing but not for an emergency bill desperately needed to help American workers and businesses. Distorting the other side is not appropriate. I urge Mr. DiStefano to change tactics and work to fairly portray differences between the parties and level blame on the Democratic Party and its leaders when appropriate.
Dick Dewar
Aiken