As a former director of operations at the Barnwell Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing Plant and a contributor to nuclear safeguards technology, I have a strong interest in the current situation this country is facing. It seems to me there is a win-win-win option that would resolve this situation and make the major players happy.
First, restart the construction of the MOX facility.
Second, drop the idea of using the facility to expand pit production.
And, third, require that the MOX fuel be produced using freshly mined U.S. natural uranium as the admixture.
South Carolina is happy, incidentally, a state that I resided in for 10 years.
The Russians should be happy.
And finally, the U.S uranium production industry is happy.
"Diluting and burying" the plutonium is reversible and is not a permanent solution to reducing the amount of plutonium in the world.
John Ellis
Lake Tenkiller, Okla.