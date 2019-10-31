My husband and I have known Gail Diggs and her brothers for a number of years. She has two beautiful daughters with families. She worships at the same church we do. Gail is one of the hardest working, devoted people that we have involved with our city government in Aiken.
She uses common sense and experience to guide her in making the best decision for the people she represents. She is constantly involved in things that are going on, contributing her time and effort to makes things better. She is not about the party she supports but about bringing Democrats and Republicans together for what is best for all of the people of Aiken. She is always celebrating the success of others and treats others with humility and kindness. We need her experience, her ability to stay level-headed and her honesty and integrity to keep Aiken a place where we all want to live. I hope she is re-elected.
Cheri Reese
Aiken