I am writing this letter to tell you about my good friend, Gail Diggs. Many of you may know her. On almost any given day, she can be spotted working in the Aiken community. She always has a smile on her face and kind word for someone else. I’ve known Gail personally for the past several decades – years before she ever considered a run for office. I can tell you that she was just as hard working and focused on her service to others as she now on our City Council.
My late husband, Wade, had the utmost respect for Gail. They worked together on the All-America City Strategic Planning Committee back in 1997. From that time on, he would call to talk with her about new ideas on how to improve Aiken. He appreciated her honesty, feedback and willingness to work with people all over town. I’m quite sure that he was one of the first people to call her and encourage her when we found out that she was running for her first term. He felt that she was truly a servant leader.
Gail is exactly the type of person that you want to serve as an elected official. She is kind, positive, and knows Aiken all around. She isn’t a big ticket “politician” that it is in for notoriety or that has an agenda. She is an Aiken County native that understands our unique city and her diverse district. She has a record of public service that surpasses her time in office.
I urge those that can to vote Gail Diggs for Aiken City Council District 1.
Gail is great for District 1. Gail is great for Aiken.
Sissy Brodie
Aiken