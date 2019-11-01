Please get out and vote for Gail Diggs in the upcoming November election in District 1. I have known Gail for many years, just to chat and talk for a few minutes at a time. But in the last couple of years, I really have watch how she is so involved with the Aiken community, the heart felt love she has for her hometown and the people in it. Gail is always positive and always there to help anyone. She is alway there, supporting the many great charities and Aiken County events. She encourages everyone to get involved and pitch in.
I have watched her make decisions on Aiken City Council, that I know at times have been hard ones, but she never fails to stand up for what she believes in and what is best for her district, which she has done year after year.
Gail wants what is best for Aiken and the community, not just for today, but for years to come. Please get your vote out for Gail Diggs on Nov. 5. She has proven herself to all of us.
Paula Blessing
Aiken