Having spent 12 years serving the citizens as a member of Aiken County Council, I believe I have a pretty good idea what it takes to be a successful and effective councilperson. Of paramount importance is the ability to work well with others in order to meet the needs of the citizenry and address the sometimes competing interests of a diverse community. It’s not always easy. It takes patience, perseverance, dedication and above all else good listening skills.
Fortunately, we have an incumbent running for reelection to Aiken City Council possessing such qualities and then some. I am of course referring to my friend Gail Diggs. I had the pleasure of knowing and working with Gail having served on several joint projects between the City of Aiken and Aiken County. I found her to be bright, hard-working, diligent and kind, the latter of which is not something you hear said about elected officials too often these days. My guess is that’s because Gail probably sees herself less as a politician and more as a neighbor helping to make our community a better place for all to live, work and enjoy.
Please join me in supporting Gail Diggs for Aiken City Council.
Scott Singer
Aiken