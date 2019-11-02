In this season of discourse in American politics, where it seems everyone takes sides based on the political party that they are most inclined to support, rather than what’s best for their country and/or state, I am happy to say that is not the case on the local level, at least where it applies to the City of Aiken.
I have been on Aiken City Council for almost two years now and have found that when it comes to the business of the city, the members of council, though not always in complete agreement, do not base decisions on their party affiliation, but on what is best for the city as a whole.
As a case in point, I have found Gail Diggs to have been most helpful in finding my way around council and has been more than willing to share her knowledge with me. Both of us grew up in Aiken some five years apart, and we share our love for our hometown.
Gail works hard within her district and finding the needs of her constituents, but cares very much about the rest of the city as well. She works tirelessly doing the best she can and sets a great example for the rest of us.
Not only is she a fellow council member, but she is someone who I can depend on and if I am in need of any help, I know that I can count on her to help me through. I am proud to call her my friend and I genuinely hope that she will be reelected to Council to serve another term.
Her experience and heart is invaluable to our community.
Edward F. Girardeau Jr.
Aiken