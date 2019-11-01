It is my pleasure to write a letter on behalf of Gail Diggs and her candidacy for reelection to Aiken City Council District 1. Beverly and I have known Gail since she was a student in the Aiken County schools. We have always found her love of people and character to be so special. Throughout her life she has devoted herself to making Aiken a better place for everyone through her service on many nonprofit boards including the United Way, USC Aiken Partnership, Aiken Corporation, Children’s Place, Aiken Downtown Development Association and the Aiken County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs.
When Beverly decided to retire from City Council, Gail was the ideal person to replace her. She has not disappointed. Since the day she was first elected, she has worked tirelessly on behalf of District 1 and all of Aiken. Gail has been front and center in advocating for better housing, more jobs and growth on the northside while working with the rest of council for the good of the whole city. She is committed to putting people first above politics. I can’t think of anyone who is more committed to servant leadership.
I ask everyone in District 1 to join me on Nov. 5 to vote to reelect Gail Diggs, a committed and trusted public servant, to the Aiken City Council.
Rep. Bill Clyburn
SC House, District 82