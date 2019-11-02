My husband and I purchased a new construction home in Deodar Plantation Phase 7 in 2018. Shortly after we moved, we realized that Phase 7 was being built with no streetlights and it was incredibly dark on our streets. Many of our homes backed up to acres of woods and lots that had not been developed.
We noticed that some of the lots were attracting strange vehicles in the middle of the night. Neighbors, along with my husband and I, began to contact law enforcement to report the suspicious vehicles. However, by the time they located us, the vehicle would be gone. This is when we were informed that our street wasn’t being picked up by GPS because it hadn’t been deeded.
The Deodar Plantation HOA hosted a community meeting that several of us attended. This is where I met Aiken City Council District 1 Representative Gail Diggs. She had been contacted about the lighting situation and was one of the speakers for the evening. She brought a representative from Dominion Energy with her to ensure that our questions were being appropriately answered. She stayed after the meeting to make sure that she spoke with everyone, especially those who had a question or concern.
After a couple of weeks of correspondence, we realized that getting our streetlights was going to take some major work with the city, our property management company, our builder and Dominion Energy. Some of my neighbors had been trying for almost two years (between the builder and property management) to remedy the lighting.
Gail worked with City of Aiken personnel, Dominion Energy and even our property management team to help identify and put into action a timely process for our streetlights. We had two streetlights in about a month and have added even more to date. The streets are also properly deeded now. We feel safe in our neighborhood again.
Gail was also notified by members of Deodar Plantation HOA that our big, beautiful, aged Deodar Tree (which is the focal point of our neighborhood) had holes in it. She worked with the HOA and the city to bring out a horticulturist. The city now fertilizes our tree, in essence, preserving it.
Gail is a proven leader who has a record of working for her constituents. She is kind, communicative, and professional. She is an active part of Aiken, but never once made us feel like she was too busy to help our neighborhood. She placed our safety as a priority.
Gail is also like a rolodex of information for resources, contacts, and programs in this city. Relationships matter. She knows exactly who to work with to efficiently resolve our local issues. These are the traits that should be valued in an elected official. Gail knows Aiken.
I ask the citizens of Aiken District 1 to join me in re-electing Gail Diggs for City Council Representative on Nov. 5. She “walks the walk” of putting people first.
Linda Williams
Aiken