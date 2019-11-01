One might expect a high-ranking government official to demand attention, to presumably have all of the answers to difficult questions, and to be the personification of pride. Upon entering a room, Gail Diggs indeed displays unmistakeable confidence and resolve, but one quickly learns that she is nothing like the egotistical stereotype. This is fitting, for Gail seems to always have a way of shattering expectations. In discussion, she expresses gentleness and understanding, and, in her manner, Gail radiates tenderness, empathy and compassion.
One might assume that a city leader “has it all together” or “has it all figured out,” but, the most common expression that Gail says to me is not, “I know the answer,” or, “I’ll tell you what to do,” but rather four humble words: “Please pray for me.” Gail is a woman who fears the Lord, and her relationship with God energizes her love and her faithfulness as a mother, a grandmother, a sister and a servant in the community.
The apostle John writes, “But if anyone has the world’s goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God’s love abide in him?” Many possess resources and see others in need, but they shut the doors of their hearts to charity. However, Gail opens her loving heart with a tenacity and a persistence that will not be satisfied until the need has been met. In fact, Gail seems so keenly aware of others’ needs that one might wonder if she is actively seeking out these opportunities. What a refreshing spirit in a world full of those who “pass by on the other side!”
I am truly thankful for the blessing of Gail Diggs as a council member in the city of Aiken – for her enduring example of servant leadership and for her love for all members of this community.
Craig Middleton
Minister, Aiken Church of Christ