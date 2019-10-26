It is with great pleasure that I write this letter in support of Gail Diggs’ re-election to the Aiken City Council so that she may continue serving the district and city that she loves and cares about so deeply.
As a two-term member of the Aiken City Council, Gail has represented and served District 1 and the City of Aiken with distinction. Her leadership, passion and dedication as a public servant have been a hallmark of her political life.
Gail’s solid record of commitment to service is evident in her tireless involvement in community service, serving on boards and nonprofits for decades, and serving as a voice for the voiceless. She is known as a Council Member who listens to the concerns of her constituents and then work for a solution.
Gail has exemplified the very best as a member of the Aiken City Council representing District 1 and the City of Aiken. In all of her decisions as a member of council, it has always been about not just what is best for District 1, but what is best for all citizens of Aiken.
The Aiken County Democratic Women's Club, without reservation, supports her reelection to the Aiken City Council on Nov. 5.
God bless her for all that she has done and all that she will continue to do for the citizens of Aiken.
We proudly support and endorse Gail Bush Diggs for Aiken City Council District 1.
Vertell Simmons Tutt
Aiken