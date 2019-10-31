If we lived in District 1, we would certainly cast our vote for Gail Diggs. Gail’s credentials as a servant leader and an involved member of the community puts her in a special class of leaders. We have known Gail as a business owner, a health advocate, a councilperson and a friend. Gail’s dedication to making Aiken the best small town in the South and an All-American City shows in the pride she has for all of Aiken. Gail knows Aiken, there is no doubt about that.
Gail should be re-elected not only because she is a fantastic human being, but also because she has helped to initiate so many great efforts within the community. She was instrumental in the creation of Generation’s Park and the renovation of the pool at Smith-Hazel. These two public-use facilities provide a space for recreation on the often-neglected Northside of Aiken.
Gail has also been an advocate for increased safety all over Aiken. She helped to bring the new Public Safety headquarters to District 1, pushed for increased lighting and repaved roads in communities near Citizens Park and ensured that predatory businesses would not take hold in District 1.
We believe Gail is a true advocate for all of Aiken and an amazing representative for the diversity of District 1. We wish her the best on Nov. 5 and urge those in District 1 to cast their vote for Gail Diggs.
James and Betty Gallman
Aiken