When I walked into the Clyburn Center for Primary Care in the fall of 2014, I met Gail Bush Diggs. She radiated with joy, kindness and warmth like no other. A few months later, it was my privilege and honor to join her outreach team. She became my supervisor when I began employment at Rural Health Services. As I worked shoulder to shoulder with her doing outreach, I could observe firsthand her interaction with the residents of Aiken City Council District 1.
Gail Diggs takes the time to patiently listen to others without judgement. Her keen interest in others is obviously noted as she makes sincere eye contact with them. Not only does she lend an ear to those in her district, she also ensures that follow up is done to address whatever issues or problems they may have. She is so knowledgeable of community resources, and always knows who to call for help.
She possesses the outstanding qualities of genuine eye contact and attentive listening skills. Gail not only touches others with a firm handshake or a warm hug, but makes others feel better than before talking to her.
It has also been my privilege to work with her in stocking the neighborhood blessing boxes. One can feel her excitement in reaching out to help others and see the glow in her face. It is certainly true in her case that there is more joy in giving than in receiving. Let’s now give her the opportunity to continue to be a blessing to the community.
On a personal level, she has become a true friend to me who has been that listening ear I so desperately needed. She has laughed with me and cried with me. I hope that the residents of Aiken City Council District 1 will vote to keep this wonderful woman where she is. The community loves her, but, most importantly, needs her.
Reelect Gail Diggs for Aiken City Council District 1, she genuinely cares for all the people.
Bruce Wright
Aiken