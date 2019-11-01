It is with great pleasure that I write this letter of support for Ms. Gail Diggs. I have had the pleasure of knowing Gail Diggs for almost five years. She has been a close friend, mentor and coworker. Gail Diggs has served as a personal and professional mentor for me during the time I have lived in Aiken. As one of the first individuals I met when I arrived in Aiken, she made me feel welcome and displayed an immense sense of pride in her community.
Ms. Diggs has always displayed a high degree of integrity, responsibility and ambition in many aspects. She has an unparalleled ability to interact effectively and efficiently with everyone she encounters. Ms. Diggs has an excellent rapport with people of all ages. She interacts and connects with individuals from all walks of life, both young and elderly, and everyone in between. Her excellent communication skills allow her to connect with all individuals in her community regardless of race and socioeconomic status, she inspires them to put forth their best effort.
As a visionary leader, I admire her passion for equity and equality for all individuals. Ms. Diggs is a skilled leader who always maintains her professionalism. As a coworker, Ms. Diggs is efficient, detail oriented and extremely competent. As an elected official for the City of Aiken, I have observed her fight for opportunities for all individuals and make it the pillar of her work. I've been impressed by her innovative ideas and her tireless work that she does on behalf of our community as well as our organization. I applaud her for her unwavering dedication to her community.
In closing, it is with great pleasure that I write this letter of support. I truly appreciate Ms. Diggs' work and her dedication to our community. The City of Aiken is a better place because of her and I have been inspired by her character and commitment.
Stephanie Alford
Aiken