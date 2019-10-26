Election letter
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

Aiken City Council needs the continued service, commitment, fortitude and tenacity of the Honorable Councilwoman Gail Bush Diggs.

Overwhelmingly, she has fought for the needs and well-being of the citizens of District 1, as well as all of Aiken. Gail is highly visible in both her district and the community at large.

Whether she is at a council meeting, at a local park holding a health fair or in a parade throwing out candy, Gail can be seen and heard: listening to and addressing the concerns of the people.

As Mayor pro tem, Gail has stood firmly and steadfastly in her commitment to people, communities and neighborhoods. As a dedicated servant with great leadership skills, she is a strong advocate for smart growth and safe communities. Go for proven leadership and faithful representation.

Giving herself completely for the betterment of Aiken

Accessible to citizens and their concerns/needs

Involved completely with the people and community

Leading with dignity and integrity

A proven leader, Gail Bush Diggs remains a caring, compassionate, and competent Councilwoman for Aiken City Council District 1.

Rosemary English

Aiken

Tags