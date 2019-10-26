Aiken City Council needs the continued service, commitment, fortitude and tenacity of the Honorable Councilwoman Gail Bush Diggs.
Overwhelmingly, she has fought for the needs and well-being of the citizens of District 1, as well as all of Aiken. Gail is highly visible in both her district and the community at large.
Whether she is at a council meeting, at a local park holding a health fair or in a parade throwing out candy, Gail can be seen and heard: listening to and addressing the concerns of the people.
As Mayor pro tem, Gail has stood firmly and steadfastly in her commitment to people, communities and neighborhoods. As a dedicated servant with great leadership skills, she is a strong advocate for smart growth and safe communities. Go for proven leadership and faithful representation.
Giving herself completely for the betterment of Aiken
Accessible to citizens and their concerns/needs
Involved completely with the people and community
Leading with dignity and integrity
A proven leader, Gail Bush Diggs remains a caring, compassionate, and competent Councilwoman for Aiken City Council District 1.
Rosemary English
Aiken