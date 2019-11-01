I first met Gail Diggs almost 30 years ago when I was teaching at Schofield Middle School and had the pleasure of teaching her daughter. What struck me then about Gail was her total involvement, not only in the school life of her daughter, but also her involvement in everything Schofield. Eight years ago Gail began her service to the City of Aiken when she was elected to City Council. In these past eight years Gail’s active interest and involvement in the lives and concerns of the citizens of Aiken have been apparent in all that she does. Gail Diggs is an independent thinker and an effective council member. It has been my honor to serve as her planning commission appointee during her tenure.
Gail Diggs is intelligent, kind and in tune with the needs of the Aiken community. She works tirelessly in helping Aiken grow and thrive. Gail has served on various boards as well as working with nonprofit organizations for the past 40 years. Her dedication to community service is without equal. We are fortunate that Gail works for, and is responsive to, the needs of all of the citizens of Aiken.
Please join me in supporting and voting to re-elect Gail Diggs for Aiken City Council.
Susan DeBruhl
Aiken