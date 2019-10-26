Gail Diggs is the community outreach director for Crowning Lupus. Crowning Lupus is geared to ensure that men and women living with lupus avoid health inequalities through finance, education and advocacy. We are especially committed to illuminating and eliminating the gaps between access and availability in South Carolina and the CSRA regions of Georgia.
Diggs serves not only as the director, but as a liaison for the community and a mentor. Together we ensure that financial burdens are lifted off families battling lupus and its sister diseases. In addition, we provide resources to the community for educational materials as well as mental support.
Diggs is a community advocate who specializes in bridging the gap through access and availability to all members of the community. Her role is vital to our organization as she ensures we receive support from local businesses and community partners. Through these partnerships, we are able to offer scholarships, financial assistance and female empowerment opportunities.
But it does not end with our organization; Diggs has been doing this for District 1 for years. And she’s not done yet.
Crowning Lupus supports Diggs on her journey to be reelected for Aiken City Council District 1. If reelected, she will continue making an impact in the community we all love and adore. Through action, innovation and motivation Diggs has proven her ability to serve this community in more ways than one.
Jade Nealious
Crowning Lupus, executive director