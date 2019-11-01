I was raised in Aiken and have lived on the northwest side of town with my family by choice. We have seen positive changes on the Northside and don't want the progress interrupted. Gail Diggs is a proven leader with a willingness to volunteer and has given back to our community for many years while serving on boards, commissions and being available for assistance. Her dedication to the people of District 1, the city and county, have been felt by citizens due to her approaching issues across party lines that make great impact to all.
I have been in social and business settings with Gail Diggs and witness the way that she interacts with people from different backgrounds. She is kind, constant, passionate and has visions to make Aiken safer, cleaner, unified and promote growth on the Northside of town with more businesses, recreation and housing.
I wholeheartedly endorse Gail Diggs for re-election to serve the people of District 1 and the City of Aiken due to her proven leadership.
Velice R. Cummings
Aiken