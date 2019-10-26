The journalist, Herb Cane (1916-1997), once wrote, “A city is not gauged by its length and width but by its vision and the height of its dreams.”
We were reminded of this quote when Gail Diggs announced she was running for Aiken City Council’s District 1 by saying, “Now more than ever, our community’s success and longevity rests on navigating our growth with careful assessment, fiscal responsibility, and unity. We must reserve space for sharing fresh ideas while remaining committed to the stewardship of resources that we already possess.”
Diggs values God, family and community. She has been an Aiken City Councilwoman for eight years. In her daily life, she has dedicated her career to helping those who are less fortunate, and has 40 years of volunteerism in our community.
There is no one more qualified to be reelected to the Aiken City Council than Gail Diggs. She has the experience, work ethic and compassion for all the people of Aiken. Our community has benefitted by her integrity, hard work and dedication. We encourage everyone to vote on Nov. 5 and re-elect Gail Diggs for Aiken City Council, District 1.
Bill and Marty Carroll
Aiken