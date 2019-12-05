Passion to serve is critically important to those who run for elected office. Pam Diaz has such passion as she runs for the District 9 seat on the Aiken County School Board. As a mother of nine with five children currently in the Aiken Public School District system, she is an active parent engaging daily with her children and their teachers. She regularly attends school board meetings to keep abreast of district activities.
She has the desire and personality to work effectively with current members of the school board as they make needed improvements. Her three main platforms are discipline, safety in the schools (both physical and emotional), and allowing teachers the amount of instructional and planning time they need in order to effectively educate our children. Finally, her perspective will be of great value as she works with current school board members to select a new superintendent.
I strongly endorse Pam Diaz for the District 9 seat on the Aiken County School Board.
Dick Dewar
Aiken