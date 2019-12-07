I am endorsing Pam Diaz to fill the District 9 seat on the Aiken County Board of Education.
I have come to know Pam on a personal level through an association with Saratoga WarHorse. I have seen her navigate a difficult situation with impressive sensitivity, insight and courage.
I like that Pam confronts complex dynamics head on. She doesn't deny or back away from peeling back the layers that get to the core of a problem.
Nine children to raise and a husband suffering with Post Traumatic-stress. She has had ample opportunities in her personal life to model integrity, patience and perseverance.
I think we voters are lucky that this accomplished, savvy woman has such passion for Aiken's schools. I would love to see her get a chance to shape them.
Anne Campbell
Aiken