The June 10 column by by Jack DeVine appears to have quite a wish list. I have read a number of his submissions over the past several years and, in my opinion, they appear to describe a descent into labeling himself as an on-going Trump apologist.
The message has changed from the early columns. Mr. DeVine exercises a fine balancing act between two worlds that becomes rather tenuous when compared to the reality around us all. Truth seems to take a backseat and that is what the current political noise is about. There are several times in the article where Mr. DeVine almost contradicts himself in trying to put forward his thesis for today.
I'm sure he spent the latter part of his professional career in upper management and probably chaired many meetings. I'm quite sure he wanted the truth from those participating even if it did not match his own perspective.
I look forward to his continued sharing of the political landscape even if it does not agree with mine. I do caution that Mr. DeVine does not take himself too seriously in the process. Today's "Speed Bump" cartoon says it best with "Bob's a carrier of intelligence but he'a asymptomatic."
Philip Winsor
Aiken