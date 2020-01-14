"Indivisible," a book written and published by Jack DeVine, of Aiken, is one I recommend to everyone who may have an opinion on our political system and the way things are today.
I make my recommendation based on having completed reading the first 10% of the book.
Why? Well it’s this way: I have read Mr. DeVine’s editorials for about a year now and find his thinking to be worth consideration – highly worth consideration, that is, by everyone who has a stake in today’s politics and the future of America.
This is a book that needed to be written, and it was written by someone with a background that should make his thoughts something each of us should consider. DeVine is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He was a vice president at one of the nation’s largest environmental engineering firms. He is politically savvy, having written editorial columns in the local paper for the last 10 years. That should tell you something, too.
Setting his own politics aside, Mr. DeVine discusses the main problem America finds itself engaged in today, and makes suggestions that should be given strong consideration by each and every American who comes to the political table desperately wanting change and willing to be a part of guaranteeing the needed change is made.
Have you wondered at the problems we are continually engaged in in our political system? Why are we having these problems? It’s because our political leadership refuses to come to the table willing to negotiate and come together. Henry Clay was a great legislator in the 19th century who was known as “the great compromiser,” and his work, done 200 years ago, delayed the War Between the States for almost 40 years, time that could have been used to work out a way to avoid war, but wasn’t.
Do we want this kind of situation to return? Did you watch the Impeachment hearings? What kind of “coming together” did you see? There was none. Still, Donald Trump has been impeached. Now it is the duty of the Senate to determine if the charges leveled against him are worthy of removing of a president of the United States.
Is the trial by the Senate something that can be put off? Or is it a means whereby we, as a country can come together?
Does President Trump deserve to be removed from office?
It is the duty of the Senate to rule on this, and to do so in such a manner that the Office of the President and our nation are both preserved. And, it is the duty of all of us to see that this is done properly and that hyper-partisanship is not utilized to prevent the Senate from performing its duty in accordance with the requirements of our Constitution.
This book can help all of us to assure this is done.
Having reviewed the remainder, I’m sure the start warrants the completion.
Join me, won’t you?
Steve Geddes