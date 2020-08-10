I want to compliment Jack DeVine on his column “Fundamental change: A progress report.” He correctly identifies the public desire for a fundamental change in the wake of the uncaring murder of George Floyd by police officers, spells out the negative aspect of the attempts to get such a change (riots, weakening the police, disrespecting America’s founders and the flag), and says we should return to our former path of constant improvement rather than seeking “fundamental change.”
I think of two ways his case could have been stronger. First, he should not have conceded to the progressive collectivists the validity of the notions of “social justice” and “racial justice.” The U.S. was founded to protect individual rights. Our past constant improvement has been an ever-broadening recognition that blacks, women, etc. have the same individual rights as the signers of the Declaration of Independence. Justice is for individuals, not collectives.
The second improvement would have been to note that systemic racism only exists where laws (government-created) or by-laws (of private organizations) have created it. Since 1964 such things have been illegal – except for the unfortunate endorsement of the government enforcing discrimination for “positive” reasons. When the government finally gets rid of all requirements for people to be identified by race (the most primitive collective), we will bolster the enlightenment ideal of individualism and systemic racism will be no more.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken