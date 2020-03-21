I just don't get Jim McGaughy's letter on March 9 accusing Trump of "bringing down democracy." Just how did Trump "take care of Congress and the judicial branch?" Congress is still there doing not much of anything useful and Trump appointed some conservative judges, thank God.
The press is still out there criticizing Trump no matter what he does, in sharp contrast to Obama who could do no wrong. Speaking of bringing down democracy, in the Democratic debates the following programs were "promised" if certain candidates were elected – free childcare, free college, a comfortable minimum wage regardless of the job, free housing if you don't want to work, forgive all student debt, medical for all, immigration reform (as in let anybody in), clean up the planet, lower taxes for the middle class, legalize pot and pay for it all by taxing the rich. If you took all the money the "rich" have it wouldn't come close to paying for all this stuff.
If this does not sound like socialism and an end to democracy with a load of fiscal insanity I don't know what does. The "I hate Trump and anything is better" even if it makes no sense, the theme is alive and well.
Rich Irvine
Aiken