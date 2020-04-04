A long-term Democrat soldier, Rahm Emanuel once said, you never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things you could not do before.
I believe this is a spot-on description of the arrogant, ideology-driven Democratic congressional leaders with which we are plagued today. Astoundingly, work on the relief bill for the troubles our country faces as a result of the coronavirus pandemic was delayed while the Democratic leaders insisted on using the crisis to insert their favorite radical agenda as the price for their votes. Consider the following partial list of things they were demanding in order to provide urgently needed crisis relief:
• Risk limiting election auditing, required early voting, same day voter registration
• A bail-out for the U.S. Postal Service
• Expanding wind and solar tax credits
• Expanding federal union collective bargaining powers
• Requiring airlines to fully offset their carbon emissions and requiring airlines to post each flight's carbon emission
• requiring corporate board "diversity" (each board must have a diverse racial makeup)
Of course, none of this had anything to do with providing American citizens some immediate relief from the difficulties thrust upon them by the pandemic now underway.
More recently, Democrat Whip James Clyburn flat-out exposed his party's cynical opportunism as a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.
I have long seen the Democratic Party as being sworn to its "progressive" ideology.
They intend to get their whacky Green New Deal any way they can. Better to "slip it in" than to try and defend it in open debate. Those who choose to vote for such folks should be proud.
Karl Bankert
Aiken