This letter is a response to Anthony DiStefano’s column: "The real issues of the 2020 election" published on July 14.
Mr. DiStefano claims the American ship of state is “off course” and America is a “mess.” Actually, the “ship of state” is on the same course it has followed for the past 50 years – except that President Trump has told our “allies” to step up to the plate. The “mess” is confined to Democrat controlled cities where rioting, vandalism and some legitimate protesting has continued unabated for three months.
The rest of America is doing quite well. Despite constant charges of white supremacy, systemized racism and economic inequality – constantly pushed by the Trump hating leftist press – the vast majority of Americans are doing extraordinarily well. The country has never experienced such economic vitality or wealth. But in 21st century America, any white male of a certain age, who has enjoyed economic success, is automatically branded a “white supremacist.” Success, however, is color blind. Millions of minority Americans – through education, work and positive family values have enjoyed great success in our capitalist system. The myth that 1% enjoy vast wealth, while the rest of us grovel in poverty, is a great lie pushed repeatedly by the socialists Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.
DiStefano is right in stating the great issue continues to be COVID-19 which the Democrats and leftist media hope continues until the election in an effort to defeat Trump. Let’s be confident that, like other pandemics, this one will also be defeated. And let’s not blame everything on Trump. Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden would not have done any better.
As a guide for America, Mr. DiStefano invokes the ancient city on a hill theme mentioned in the Bible and reiterated by Gov. John Winthrop in 17th century Massachusetts and Jack Kennedy before he left Boston for Washington. The primary duty of our national government, however, is to help and protect its own citizens. America should not be a “city on a hill” or a financial bank for other nations. Let’s spend money here to improve education and infrastructure. Let’s stop insisting we must be a shining example of “democracy” in a world where half the population doesn’t know or care what democracy is and still lacks the ability to implement it.
Let’s hope the Democrats will put politics aside and cooperate on police reform. Let’s hope the Democratic mayors of ravaged American cities will ask rioters, looters and protestors to stand down and take some time off. Let’s hope that in future congressional “hearings” Democratic congressmen and women will give their guest a chance to speak and not continue to make utter fools of themselves. Doing so will make America greater.
James Haviland
Aiken