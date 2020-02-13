Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler and Chuck Schumer have been on a three-year crime spree robbing the American people of their hard-earned tax dollars while pursuing their vendetta against the president.
Their baseless claims of wrong doing against President Trump in the House and Senate were a costly sham. It was evident that there was no real evidence of high crimes or misdemeanors, which was an affront to any normal thinking person who knows right from wrong.
The fictitious allegations and hearsay complaints by the above showed no probable cause or solid evidence to impeach but in their zeal to do anything to remove the president criminal acts were committed by them according to the law.
I call the above the four horseman of the apocalypse who conspired to undermine the government through sedition, lies, fabricating false evidence and committing fraud while obstructing justice.
These people violated their sworn duty to uphold the laws of our country and their oaths of office and should be brought to justice. Under U.S. Codes SS1001, SS1028 and SS1038 the FBI should bring charges as well as the Office of Congressional Ethics where there were numerous violations.
The biggest offender isn Schiff who forged and tampered with evidence when he changed the declassified transcript turning it into his parody to insult the president and misinform the public. Schiff committed numerous crimes according to our laws while the others lied and said they had evidence against Trump.
All of the above through their dirty deeds are guilty of criminal acts and should be prosecuted and removed from office so they can’t be allowed to poison our country any further with their hate.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville