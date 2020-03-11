A Google visit revealed that “The famous Democratic donkey can be traced back to the 1828 presidential campaign of Andrew Jackson. His opponents labeled him a 'jackass' for his populist beliefs and his 'Let the people rule' slogan." Jackson was amused by this and used it to his advantage. He included images of a donkey on his campaign poster on the way to defeating incumbent John Quincy Adams and becoming America’s first Democratic president.
Fast forward 192 years and we find the Democratic Party of today is a far cry from that of 1828. Instead of being a party believing in the right, wisdom and virtues of the common people and the concept of “Let the people rule,” the Democratic Party has gradually evolved into a shadow of its former self. Its leadership has become advocates of increased levels of socialism. In the process, we stand to lose our personal freedom to democratic socialism dependency (or worse) control by self-serving, power-grabbers who look to circumvent our Constitution while putting “the party” interests over the well-being of our nation’s legal citizens.
What’s even more alarming is the present day fragmentation of the Democratic Party as its leaders and candidates vying for leadership jockey to determine how far their leftist interests can go and how much of the base they can attract. This conundrum was addressed years ago by the beloved humorist and social commentator Will Rogers who quipped “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.”
Given the frenzied state of today’s Democratic Party, perhaps their leadership should consider starting afresh with a reconstituted and consolidated political position, name and symbol.
As far as a new name and party symbol is concerned, as a retired marketing and advertising manager, I have come up with a suggestion that captures the essence of both the old and the new. Well aware of Nancy Pelosi’s religious fervor, I went to the Holy Bible for inspiration. Lo and behold, there it was; Genesis 11:1-9, the story of the Tower of Babel.
According to a second Google search, descendants of Noah, who spoke a single language, settled in an area of Babylon. Full of themselves, the people decided to build a tall tower as a symbol of their greatness and that would “reach to the heavens so that they could be like God and that they would not need Him. God did not like the pride and arrogance in the hearts of the people. God caused the people to suddenly speak different languages so that they could not communicate and work together to build the tower.” The tower was named The Tower of Babel because the word babel means confusion or jumble. Sound like anyone or anything we know?
The new name would be the Babel Party and its members would be known as Babblers. The symbol would be a toy set of plastic wind-up false teeth that do nothing but chatter. Sound even more familiar? As a bonus, given the Democrats penchant for fast, mistake-prone and imprudent legislative proposals and actions, I’ll throw in an idea for a bumper sticker. Consider Fast and Frivolous/The Babel Party. It comes with a reminder to the party not to “Act in haste. Repent in leisure.”
Philip C. van Leeuwen
Aiken