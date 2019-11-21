The first week of the partisan impeachment inquiry shows that the star witnesses could not show any impeachable offense. This is an impeachment looking for a crime. The process itself should be of concern to everyone. The rules, as written by the Democrats, do not allow for any real input from the minority party. Even during the questioning witnesses selected by Schiff, the Republicans were shut down by Schiff six times last Friday. There is no justice in these proceedings, just partisan babble. Of course the real purpose here is to damage the president. The Democrats do not have a viable candidate who could win the presidency in 2020.
There are so many issues that could be addressed by the House Democrats, but all of their time is being wasted and squandered on an impeachment fantasy. The Democrats have been trying to remove Donald Trump since his first day in office. This is just another failed attempt like the Russian hoax, the Mueller testimony, and the Stormy Daniels saga. Guess what folks, this is not going to work either.
Ed Sabo
Aiken