Before you vote in November please look at cities the where Democrats have total control. Cities like Baltimore, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and LA are places were the Democrats have had total control for decades. These cities continue to decay year after year.
This election is the most important one in my life and possibly the most important in the history of our country. If the Democrats win this election, the country will be controlled by evil men in the shadows who want to destroy everything this country stands for.
Are these cities what you want the country to look like? If the Democrats get control of our country with in 10 years we will look like Venezuela. If the Democrats win in November, you best stock up on toilet paper and ammunition.
Charles Cushman
Aiken