A progressive is just a better accepted alias for a socialist. A socialist is just a pseudo-Marxist. Biden says he will be the most progressive president, meaning he has accepted socialism as his economic policy. Socialism destroys accountability and responsibility for one’s actions and thus motivation, entrepreneurship and personal and national productivity. Socialist economic political systems have failed or are failing in every instance they have been tried in world history. I guess Democrats think they can do socialism better.
What have the Democrats done recently to improve your life? Democratic strategy, with the media's help, is to push us apart by promoting divisiveness based on whatever issues they can stir up – race, sex, environment, religion, political correctness, cancel culture, money, etc.
Democrats offer no solutions for improving America’s productivity and economic standing in our competitive world. Instead, they promote giveaways to buy votes using the money earned by hard-working Americans. You may dislike Trump’s bluntness; but he is effectively implementing solutions that have proven over the past three years to increase American competitiveness with record results prior to the virus. Democrats cannot produce these results through socialism and return America to greatness.
John Harley
Aiken